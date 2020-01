how-to-watch-nba-in-uk:-fixtures,-primetime-games,-watch-on-tv-and-live-stream,-sky-sports,-nba-league-pass

The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action.

Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NBA in 2019/20?

Get a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass just £20 a month for 2 months – usually £33.99

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the upcoming televised NBA fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all 1,230 games this season, Team Choice to follow your favourite team, or 3-Game Choice which allows fans to watch any three games per month for a one-off annual price of £34.99.

Check out the latest deals for NBA League Pass

NBA 2019 fixtures on UK TV

All times and dates are UK time

TV games will be updated throughout the season when confirmed.

Friday 3rd January

Brooklyn Nets @ Dallas Mavericks (1: 30am – Action / Mix)

Memphis Grizzlies @ Denver Nuggets (10: 00pm – Action / Mix)

Saturday 4th January

Philadelphia 76ers @ Houston Rockets (1: 00am – Action)

Memphis Grizzlies @ LA Clippers (8: 30pm – Arena / Mix)

Sunday 5th January

New York Knicks @ LA Clippers (8: 30pm – Arena)