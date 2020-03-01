how-to-watch-manchester-city-vs.-arsenal:-live-stream,-tv-channel,-start-time-for-sunday’s-premier-league-game

Who’s PlayingArsenal @ Manchester CityCurrent Records: Arsenal 8-6-13; Manchester City 18-6-3What to Know Manchester City has the chance to guarantee their safety from relegation with anything other than a defeat on Sunday. They will take on Arsenal at 7 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their match after sneaking past their previous opponents. On Saturday, City won by a goal, slipping past Leicester City 1-0. Speaking of close games: Arsenal dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Everton 3-2. The wins brought Man City up to 18-6-3 and Arsenal to 8-6-13. Man City is 8-6-3 after wins this year, Arsenal 2-3-2.How To WatchWho: Manchester City vs. ArsenalWhen: Sunday at 7 a.m. ETWhere: Etihad StadiumOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryManchester City won seven meetings and tied two meetings in their last nine contests with Arsenal.Dec 15, 2019 – Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0Feb 03, 2019 – Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1Aug 12, 2018 – Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 0Mar 01, 2018 – Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0Nov 05, 2017 – Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1Apr 02, 2017 – Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 2Apr 01, 2017 – Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 2Dec 18, 2016 – Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 1Dec 17, 2016 – Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 1