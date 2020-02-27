how-to-watch-leicester-city-vs.-manchester-city:-live-stream,-tv-channel,-start-time-for-saturday’s-premier-league-game

Who’s PlayingManchester City @ Leicester CityCurrent Records: Manchester City 17-6-3; Leicester City 15-6-5What to Know Leicester City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester City. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Man City’s offense will have their work cut out for them. Last week, the Foxes and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, Man City got themselves on the board against West Ham United on Wednesday, but West Ham never followed suit. City took their contest against the Irons 2-0. Leicester came up short against Man City the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 3-1. Maybe Leicester will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.How To WatchWho: Leicester City vs. Manchester CityWhen: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ETWhere: King Power StadiumTV: NBCOnline streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryManchester City have won five out of their last seven games against Leicester City.Dec 21, 2019 – Manchester City 3 vs. Leicester City 1May 06, 2019 – Manchester City 1 vs. Leicester City 0Dec 26, 2018 – Leicester City 2 vs. Manchester City 1Feb 10, 2018 – Manchester City 5 vs. Leicester City 1Nov 18, 2017 – Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 0May 13, 2017 – Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 1Dec 10, 2016 – Leicester City 4 vs. Manchester City 2