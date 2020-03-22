how-to-watch-gold-coast-titans-vs-parramatta-eels-nrl-live-and-free

Gold Coast Titans host Parramatta Eels to close out round 2 of the NRL season. This is how you can watch live and free.Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels pits two teams together expected to have very different seasons in 2020. As we wrote in our Eels team guide, Parramatta are considered one of this year’s NRL heavyweights.They opened their campaign with a hard-fought win over the Bulldogs in round one. Gold Coast have a new coach in Justin Holbrook and are very much in a rebuilding phase following last season’s wooden spoon. They kicked off with a heavy defeat to Canberra last weekend.When is Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels?This clash gets underway at 6: 15pm AEDT on Sunday 22 March at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.How to watch Titans vs EelsThis match won’t be shown on free-to-air television. It is only available on FOX LEAGUE. That means Foxtel iQ, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports are your viewing options, along with NRL Live Pass. We have a full viewing guide for the NRL season here.Live stream Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels on Kayo: Start your 14-day FREE trial nowStream Titans vs Eels on Kayo SportsIf you are a Titans fan and you want to watch your team this season, you basically have two options – get a subscription service or don’t watch them. A paltry 2 of their 24 matches are on Channel 9 in 2020. The situation is a little better for Eels supporters, but still only half of their matches are on free-to-air.But every game of every team is live on Kayo Sports all season long and all in HD quality. You can see a full breakdown of the 2020 broadcast schedule here. Right now there’s a 14-day free trial.After the trial period, a Kayo subscription is $25/month to watch on 2 screens at the same time or $35/month to enjoy 3 screens. You can check it all out in our Kayo Sports review.Kayo also has a wide range of special features to add to your viewing experience. SplitView lets you watch four sports at once on the same screen. Interactive Stats, No Spoilers, Key Moments and choose your own camera are also among the options.In total, Kayo broadcasts over 50 sports. It is compatible with Macs and PCs, plus iOS and Android devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV, Sony Bravia TV and Samsung TV (2017 or later).

SquadsTitans: 1. Phillip Sami 2. Anthony Don 3. Kallum Watkins 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ash Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Sam Lisone 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow 14. Nathan Peats 15. Jai Whitbread 16. Tyrone Peachey 17. Moeaki Fotuaika 18. Jaimin Jolliffe 19. Sam Stone.Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Shaun Lane 13. Nathan Brown 14. Brad Takairangi 15. Marata Niukore 16. Kane Evans 17. Peni Terepo 18. David Gower 21. George Jennings.Who will win Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels?On paper this is a very one-sided showdown. The Titans have had just one fixture together to start implementing Justin Holbrook’s new game plan and it will be a long process.Parramatta alternatively are well settled under their coach Brad Arthur and must have their eyes on the biggest prize in 2020. Gold Coast will do well to keep this one close.Image source: Kayo Sports website