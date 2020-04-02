how-to-watch-garth-brooks-and-trisha-yearwood’s-intimate-garth-&-trisha-live!-concert-special

Now Playing

Update 4/2/20: On Wednesday night, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood brought audiences into their homes for Garth & Trisha Live!, an intimate concert performance featuring fan requests, the pair’s personal favorites, and songs that they felt were relevant in the current climate. Unlike the two other primetime concert specials that aired this week — Elton John’s Living Room Concert and James Corden’s Homefest special — Garth & Trisha Live! was, as the title indicated, a live show that featured only those two singers and their small, socially distanced crew. And even though the special was far less produced than others, theirs was still an authentic showcase that offered a much-needed hour of escape from the news cycle. If you happened to miss the concert or just want to see it again, you’re in luck — Garth & Trisha Live! is available to stream at CBS All Access or watch on demand on fuboTV.

From Brooks’ touching and timely performance of “The Dance,” the lyrics of which felt incredibly relevant, to the moment when Yearwood gushed over her hubby’s delivery of “To Make You Feel My Love,” a song that she said belonged to them as a couple, the unplugged and unscripted nature of the concert made it all the more personal and effective. Other highlights of the evening included their duet of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, their covers of songs like “Mainstreet,” and Yearwood’s closing rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Brooks and Yearwood also partnered with CBS on a pledge to donate $1 million to coronavirus relief organizations ahead of the concert, and they took time to thank medical professionals and first responders for their bravery in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

Garth & Trisha Live! is now available to stream at CBS All Access or watch on demand on fuboTV. Garth & Trisha Live!Photo: CBS Previously 4/1/20: One of country music’s most celebrated couples will be making beautiful music together for all the world to see (and hear) on Wednesday. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are joining forces for a new primetime special called Garth & Trisha Live!, which will air on CBS on Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with a tape delay for West Coast audiences. The special will also be available to stream on CBS All Access.The superstar duo will perform a new concert live from their home recording studio, Studio G, as part of the ongoing effort by musicians to keep fans entertained amid social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Garth & Trisha Live! will be filmed without a live studio audience and with a minimal crew.Brooks and Yearwood, who have been married since 2005, previously hosted an at-home concert on Facebook Live called “Inside Studio G” on March 23. More than 5 million viewers watched the mini-show. These Pop Hits Took on New Meaning at Living Room Concert Coronavirus BenefitIn a statement, the pair said, “We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.” Garth & Trisha Live! is the latest in a string of at-home concerts to air on broadcast networks. Previously, CBS aired Homefest, a The Late Late Show special from host James Corden that featured talent from across the world, including BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish and John Legend in Los Angeles. Prior to that, on Sunday night, Fox aired a one-hour benefit concert hosted by Elton John, featuring artists like Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., and Sam Smith.BTS, Dua Lipa and More Got Creative for Remote Performances on James Corden’s Homefest SpecialGarth & Trisha Live! airs Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with a tape delay for West Coast audiences. Watch on CBS or with a CBS All Access subscription. Garth Brooks and Trisha YearwoodPhoto: Paul Morigi/Getty Images