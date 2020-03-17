how-to-watch-frozen-2-on-disney+

Most Frozen fans were expecting to wait until summer to see Frozen II finally appear on their Disney+ account, but Disney decided that during these difficult times, a little magic can go a long way. The streaming service announced on March 13 that it would be dropping its beloved sequel three months early, “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.” As of Sunday, March 15, Frozen II is officially available for streaming exclusively on Disney+. The movie was not scheduled to drop on the streaming service for another three months, but in light of so many schools closing in the U.S. due to the spread of COVID-19, the early drop was a nice treat for kids and parents alike.

The sequel to Disney’s smash hit arrived on digital platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Movies Anywhere, Google Play, and more in early February, and it was released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 25. While those options allow you to rent or purchase the movie for your screaming little ones, those with a Disney+ subscription are now officially able to watch for free.Surprise! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/YjcpWvu6P5— Disney (@Disney) March 14, 2020

