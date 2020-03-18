how-to-watch-every-marvel-movie-at-home:-what’s-on-disney+,-hulu,-netflix,-and-amazon

Now Playing

Watch Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Official Trailer

Next Up

Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Schemes to Help Mr. Acker Keep His Home

On March 17, Marvel announced that Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited solo film, which was scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, was delayed because of COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has canceled schools and events and closed down movie theaters around the world. This unprecedented event has people staying home to avoid spreading the virus, and while this has the power to reveal which of your friends secretly agreed with Thanos all along, it’s also a very good time to watch and rewatch all of our favorite MCU films. For the most part, you just need a Disney+ subscription, as most of the 23 films are available on the streaming service. However, there are still a few films that aren’t available yet — Netflix still has a few of the streaming licenses — so below you’ll find where you can stream every single movie in the MCU so far.Marvel Disney+ Shows: Premiere Dates, Teasers, and Everything to Know

Avengers: Infinity War Photo: Marvel Iron Man (2008) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) — Stream it on: Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Iron Man 2 (2010) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent) Thor (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent) Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent) The Avengers (2012) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent) Iron Man 3 (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Thor: The Dark World Photo: Marvel Thor: The Dark World (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Ant-Man (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Captain America: Civil War (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Captain America: Civil War Photo: Marvel Doctor Strange (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — Stream it on: Hulu with Live TV, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Black Panther (2018) — Stream it on: Disney+; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) — (Coming to Disney+ on June 25) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) — Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) — (Coming to Disney+ on July 29)Captain Marvel (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)Avengers: Endgame (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) — Starz, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) Black Panther Photo: MarvelFor more Marvel streaming options, visit our sister site CNET. Updated: March 18, 2020