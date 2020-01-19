how-to-watch-days-of-our-lives-in-the-uk-and-when-is-it-on?

UK soap fans are about to get another show to add to their must-see TV list as the long-running US daytime soap Days Of Our Lives launches over here.

The show has become a veritable staple of the US daytime schedule, having first aired over there in 1965 as a half-hour drama, before expanding to an hour-long soap a decade later.

And it’s still going strong, 55 years after its debut – with the show having won 57 Daytime Emmy awards as well as picking up 350 nominations in its time – as well as winning multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

So it arrives here with an impressive pedigree – but just where can you watch it, and when’s it going to be on? And will it be airing from the very beginning?

Here’s what you need to know…

How can you watch Days Of Our Lives in the UK?

Days Of Our Lives will be airing on the Sony Channel in the UK from Monday, 20 January.

You can get Sony Channel on Freeview channel 48, Sky channel 157, Virginchannel 189 and Freesat channel 142 – meaning most people will have the chance to see it for themselves.

When is Days Of Our Lives on in the UK?

The soap will be airing every week day, with episodes on from 9.10am until 10am.

So set those recording boxes now, folks.

Will Days Of Our Lives be airing from the start?

With the show now in its 55th series in the US, we’d have a lot of catching up to do if we started right from the beginning – but UK viewers are going to go a little way back in time.

The soap will launch over here with season 53, which seems to be the perfect place to get stuck in since it kicks off a new storyline featuring the villainous Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser), who returns to Salem after new character Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) shows up claiming to be her son.

The opening episode is set on New Year’s Eve, three midnight kisses take place — which ultimately leads to two romances and one seriously complicated love triangle.

It’s not the first time the show has aired over here, having aired on a number of different UK channels over the years – from Channel 5 through to CBS Drama and the now defunct Zone Romantica.

But we can’t help but be a little excited about it being back on our screens.





