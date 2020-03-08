how-to-watch-chelsea-vs.-everton:-tv-channel,-premier-league-live-stream-info,-start-time

Who’s PlayingEverton @ ChelseaCurrent Records: Everton 10-11-7; Chelsea 13-9-6What to Know Chelsea will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Everton. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will be seeking to avenge the 3-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 7 of last year. On Saturday, Chelsea and Bournemouth tied 2-2, good for one point each. Meanwhile, Everton and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. The ties rounded out Chelsea’s record to 13-9-6 and Everton’s to 10-11-7. Three points is up for grabs, so we’ll see if either team can snatch them up this time.How To WatchWho: Chelsea vs. EvertonWhen: Sunday at 10 a.m. ETWhere: Stamford BridgeTV: NBC Sports NetworkOnline streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryChelsea have won four out of their last eight games against Everton.Dec 07, 2019 – Everton 3 vs. Chelsea 1Mar 17, 2019 – Everton 2 vs. Chelsea 0Nov 11, 2018 – Everton 0 vs. Chelsea 0Dec 23, 2017 – Chelsea 0 vs. Everton 0Aug 27, 2017 – Chelsea 2 vs. Everton 0Apr 30, 2017 – Chelsea 3 vs. Everton 0Apr 29, 2017 – Chelsea 3 vs. Everton 0Nov 05, 2016 – Chelsea 5 vs. Everton 0