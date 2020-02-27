how-to-watch-burnley-vs.-bournemouth:-premier-league-live-stream-info,-tv-channel,-time,-game-odds

Who’s PlayingBournemouth @ BurnleyCurrent Records: Bournemouth 7-14-5; Burnley 10-12-4What to Know Bournemouth will head off to play at Turf Moor to try and steal back a positive result from Burnley after losing their first round-robin matchup. Bournemouth will take on Burnley at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday after a week off. Bournemouth hasn’t won a game against Burnley since May 13 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought. Last week, Bournemouth fell a goal shy of Sheffield United, losing 2-1. Speaking of close games: Burnley dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Southampton 2-1. The last time the two teams met in last December, Bournemouth and Burnley were neck-and-neck, but Bournemouth came up empty-handed after a 1-0 defeat. Can Bournemouth avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.How To WatchWho: Burnley vs. BournemouthWhen: Saturday at 10 a.m. ETWhere: Turf MoorTV: NBCSportsGold.com PL PassOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryBurnley have won five out of their last seven games against Bournemouth.Dec 21, 2019 – Burnley 1 vs. Bournemouth 0Apr 06, 2019 – Burnley 3 vs. Bournemouth 1Sep 22, 2018 – Burnley 4 vs. Bournemouth 0May 13, 2018 – Bournemouth 2 vs. Burnley 1Nov 29, 2017 – Burnley 2 vs. Bournemouth 1May 13, 2017 – Bournemouth 2 vs. Burnley 1Dec 10, 2016 – Burnley 3 vs. Bournemouth 2