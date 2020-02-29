how-to-watch-bournemouth-vs.-chelsea:-tv-channel,-premier-league-live-stream-info,-start-time

Who’s PlayingChelsea @ BournemouthCurrent Records: Chelsea 13-9-5; Bournemouth 7-15-5What to Know Bournemouth took care of business against Chelsea on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET. Bournemouth has seen their goal totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Chelsea is surely hoping to exploit. Bournemouth received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 3-0 to Burnley. Meanwhile, Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1. Bournemouth got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Chelsea have a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.How To WatchWho: Bournemouth vs. ChelseaWhen: Saturday at 10 a.m. ETWhere: Vitality StadiumTV: NBC Sports NetworkOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryChelsea have won four out of their last seven games against Bournemouth.Dec 14, 2019 – Bournemouth 1 vs. Chelsea 0Jan 30, 2019 – Bournemouth 4 vs. Chelsea 0Sep 01, 2018 – Chelsea 2 vs. Bournemouth 0Jan 31, 2018 – Bournemouth 3 vs. Chelsea 0Oct 28, 2017 – Chelsea 1 vs. Bournemouth 0Apr 08, 2017 – Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 1Dec 26, 2016 – Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 0