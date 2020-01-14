how-to-watch-batwoman-and-harley-quinn-in-the-uk

Caped crusader Batwoman and cheeky antihero Harley Quinn will arrive on E4 in 2020 with their own solo TV shows.

Ruby Rose (The Meg) stars as Kate Kane aka Batwoman, the cousin of a missing Bruce Wayne and a skilled fighter in her own right, who dons the cape and cowl when her father is targeted by a criminal gang.

Batwoman first aired in the United States in October 2019 and UK fans have been eager to see the series make the jump across the pond ever since.

Notably, Rose is the first openly gay female lead of a live-action super hero television show, while Batwoman herself is also a gay character – her sexuality being explored on the series.

With help from stepsister Mary (Nicole Kang) and tech whizz Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the vigilante takes on a mysterious crime boss known only as Alice (Rachel Skarsten).

Also joining the E4 lineup this year is Harley Quinn in a wacky new animated series, featuring Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) in the title role.

Not connected to the wider DC film universe, the new comedy show draws inspiration directly from the comic books, following Harley as she attempts to become Gotham’s number one criminal mastermind.

Viewers should keep an ear out for familiar voices on the show, including Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One) and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) among others.

The series aired at the end of 2019 on DC Universe in the US, a streaming service which is yet to make it to UK shores.

Karl Warner, Controller of E4, said: “At its best, E4 stands for brilliant action-packed entertainment, so kick starting the year is a groundbreaking new series of Batwoman followed by Harley Quinn, another brilliantly funny animation series that will build on the big success we’ve had with Rick and Morty.”

It was also confirmed that the final two seasons of long-running fantasy series Supernatural would both be airing on E4 in the UK.

The series stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki and started way back in 2005.

Batwoman, Harley Quinn and Supernatural will air on E4 in 2020