how-to-watch-arsenal-vs.-everton:-live-stream,-tv-channel,-start-time-for-sunday’s-premier-league-game

Who’s PlayingEverton @ ArsenalCurrent Records: Everton 10-10-6; Arsenal 7-6-13What to Know Everton and Arsenal played to a draw at Emirates Stadium and now head to Emirates Stadium to break the series tie. Everton will take on Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium after a week off. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup could be decided by a single goal. Everton was able to grind out a solid win over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, winning 3-1. Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Newcastle United on Sunday and took the contest 4-0. That looming 4-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Arsenal yet this year. Everton are 10-10-6 (36 points) and Arsenal is 7-6-13 (34 points), so if Arsenal wins they will leapfrog Everton in the standings.How To WatchWho: Arsenal vs. EvertonWhen: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ETWhere: Emirates StadiumTV: NBC Sports NetworkOnline streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryArsenal have won four out of their last eight games against Everton.Dec 21, 2019 – Arsenal 0 vs. Everton 0Apr 07, 2019 – Everton 1 vs. Arsenal 0Sep 23, 2018 – Arsenal 2 vs. Everton 0Feb 03, 2018 – Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 1Oct 22, 2017 – Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 2May 21, 2017 – Arsenal 3 vs. Everton 1Dec 14, 2016 – Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1Dec 13, 2016 – Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1