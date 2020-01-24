how-to-watch-and-live-stream-tranmere-v-man-utd

Manchester United have finally learned their opponents for this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round showdown.

League One Tranmere Rovers shocked Premier League Watford during Thursday night’s third round replay.

The game had to be postponed earlier in the month due to a waterlogged pitch, meaning both United and Tranmere have just two full days to prepare to face each other.

United are rocking at the moment following a dire 2-0 home defeat to struggling Burnley in the top flight last week.

Tranmere’s awful pitch is likely to unsettle United event further, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows anything less than a confident victory could be cataclysmic for his tenure as boss.

FA Cup fixtures on TV this weekend

What time is Tranmere v Man Utd?

Tranmere v Man Utd will kick off at 3: 00pm on Sunday 26th January 2020.

What channel is Tranmere v Man Utd?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2: 30pm.

How to live stream Tranmere v Man Utd

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract. Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

With Manchester United, who knows any more?

To suggest United are anything but heavy favourites in this one would be a knee-jerk reaction. They’re fifth in the Premier League for a reason.

They will not like the pitch but senior players in the squad should be drumming up an angry, fiery reaction in the dressing room to exorcise the Burnley demons and silence the doubters.

Prediction: Tranmere 1-3 Man Utd