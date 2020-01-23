how-to-watch-and-live-stream-qpr-v-sheffield-wednesday

QPR host Sheffield Wednesday in an all-Championship affair to kick-start the set of FA Cup fourth round fixtures.

The Rs triumphed in August when the sides last met – a quick-fire Jordan Hugill brace cancelled out Steven Fletcher’s opener from the penalty spot to secure all three points.

Watch QPR v Sheffield Wednesday with a BT Sport monthly pass

Since then, Wednesday clawed their way into play-off contention but have gone off the boil in recent weeks.

Fletcher was ruled out for up to 10 weeks at the start of January after picking up an injury during the FA Cup third round triumph over Brighton.

QPR will hope to make the most of the star striker’s absence, while their own Nakhi Wells continues to find the net with great consistency.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the QPR v Sheffield Wednesday game on TV and online.

FA Cup fixtures on TV this weekend

What time is QPR v Sheffield Wednesday?

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 8: 00pm on Friday 24th January 2020.

What channel is QPR v Sheffield Wednesday?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 Extra from 8: 00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

How to live stream QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract. Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Confidence around QPR will be soaring following recent 6-1 and 5-1 victories over Cardiff and Swansea respectively, and a win over promotion-chasing Leeds at the weekend.

Mark Warburton’s men are gradually piecing together a bit of form in the league and will be determined to keep the confidence flowing with an FA Cup victory.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday