how-to-watch-and-live-stream-man-city-v-fulham

Manchester City take on Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad this weekend.

City boast a terrific record in domestic cup competitions in recent seasons and will hope to keep up their strong track record.

Pep Guardiola is likely to make a host of personnel changes with David Silva and Phil Foden sure to be in contention for starting places.

Fulham are going along nicely in the Championship. They sit third in the table having closed the gap to the automatic places to just three points.

Boss Scott Parker will be keen to extend his side’s strong form to the FA Cup, but will understand the enormity of the task ahead.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Fulham game on TV and online.

What time is Man City v Fulham?

Man City v Fulham will kick off at 1: 00pm on Sunday 26th January 2020.

What channel is Man City v Fulham?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 12: 45pm.

How to live stream Man City v Fulham

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Credit to Manchester City for treating domestic cup competitions with a deserved level of respect.

Guardiola will make changes once again, but City’s squad depth is near-unparralelled in the attacking department and whoever they field is likely to get the job done without any great stress.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Fulham