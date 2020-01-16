how-to-watch-and-live-stream-dundee-v-motherwell

Dundee host Premiership side Motherwell in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

The Dee have fallen at this hurdle in back-to-back seasons and will understand the challenge ahead of them if they hope to progress.

Motherwell sit third in the Premiership, locked in a ‘best of the rest’ battle with Aberdeen behind the Old Firm duo.

The Steelmen reached the final in 2018 but failed to make a dent in the last edition of the competition after falling at the first hurdle against Ross County.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dundee v Motherwell game on TV and online.

What time is Dundee v Motherwell?

Dundee v Motherwell will kick off at 7: 20pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

What channel is Dundee v Motherwell?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7: 15pm.

How to live stream Dundee v Motherwell

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Motherwell were humbled at home by lower league opponents last season, but they are a very different beast this time around.

Steve Robinson will be determined to give his fans a big day out at Hampden this season and won’t take Dundee lightly.

Prediction: Dundee 1-2 Motherwell