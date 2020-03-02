how-to-watch-2020-super-tuesday-results

Now Playing

Super Tuesday is nearly upon us, and every day the pool of Democratic candidates seeking the nomination grows smaller. If you’re eager to hear the results as soon as they’re available, TV Guide can help you out with some viewing options.Voters will flock to the polls in 14 states Tuesday morning, but we may not have an answer about which candidate came out on top until 11 p.m. ET when the final polls close in California. If it’s a close race, we may even have to wait a few days until all the votes can be counted. That being said, every major news network, liberal, moderate, or conservative, will be covering Super Tuesday, with live updates as candidates win delegates for certain states, and there will be plenty of online and streaming options as well. Depending on the results of the election, a clear frontrunner in the Democratic primary could be decided or candidates who have been dragging in the polls could make the race even more competitive.

When is Super Tuesday?Super Tuesday is Tuesday, March 3, and the earliest polls close in Vermont and Virginia first at 7 p.m. ET. The final polls to close are in California at 11 p.m. ET.

Where and when to watch Super TuesdayThere are plenty of options to watch Super Tuesday coverage. If you simply want to turn on your TV and tune in broadcast style, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, and PBS will all host Super Tuesday news specials. Times for each broadcast are listed below:Fox News begins coverage at 6 p.m. ETCNN begins coverage at 7 p.m. ETMSNBC begins coverage at 7 p.m. ETABC News begins coverage at 8 p.m. ETCBS News begins coverage at 8 p.m. ETNBC News begins coverage at 8 p.m. ETFox Business begins coverage at 8 p.m. ETPBS Newshour begins coverage at 11 p.m. ETFor those of you who’d rather watch online, CBS News’ website and the CBS News app will also have coverage available for streaming. You can tune in via the NBC News’ website and NBC News Youtube Channel or the ABC app as well as ABC.com. Fox News’ website will similarly stream their coverage there, as will Fox Business. C-SPAN will begin streaming coverage on its website.As for streaming, there are several packages that you use to watch! Subscribers to Youtube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV will have access to the major network’s broadcasts.Who’s left in the running?With Pete Buttiege, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer all recently suspending their presidential campaigns, the major contenders left in the race are Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, and Elizabeth Warren. As of Monday, the polls favor Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, but it’s still an open race at this point to determine which candidate will face President Donald Trump in the general election later this year. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe BidenSouth Carolina Democratic presidential primary debatePhoto: Win McNamee, Getty ImagesHow does Super Tuesday work?The Democratic nominee isn’t selected purely based on who gets the most votes, but rather by which candidate earns the most pledged delegates, with some larger and more democratic leaning states like California having more delegates than others. There are a total of 1,357 pledged delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday. Those delegates will be added to the ones already claimed in other primaries like Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination.Which states are voting?AlabamaAmerican SamoaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoMaineMassachusettsMinnesotaNorth CarolinaOklahomaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWhich TV shows are getting preempted? Paying attention to politics is important these days, but that doesn’t mean we’re not bummed that some of our favorite television shows are being sacrificed so that news networks can report on Super Tuesday. While Fox and The CW will air regular programming, Tuesday night programming for NBC, ABC, and CBS will be pre-empted. On NBC, The Voice, This Is UsandNew Amsterdam will not air new episodes. On ABC, mixed-ish and black-ish will get bumped. Finally, on CBS, NCIS, FBI, andFBI: Most Wanted will take a backseat in favor of Super Tuesday coverage.