How to use Whatsapp on your PC/laptop? : Whatsapp has gradually replaced the craze and utility of text messages. As a result, it has become one of the most widely used media for communicating with people all across the globe. From sending texts to that of images, Whatsapp has become one of the most accepted platforms to chat with our acquaintances and contacts. You do not just need to contact with them via texts, but you can also choose to send them images, documents, GIFs and videos. You can even place a call right over there. The most amazing thing about this platform is its easy to use interface.

One of the major reasons for which people choose to use Whatsapp these days is because it is extremely cost effective and has got some amazing features too. People do not just use it to meet their personal communications, but at the same time, we see organizations using this media to form collaborative work groups. One can choose it as a medium of communication across not just states but nations as well. Therefore, people consider if as one of the best platforms to chat and send photos. The users can even place calls and put status that stays for 24 hours, which is yet another significant feature of this platform.

At times, when you are charging your phone and you want to access your Whatsapp through PC/laptop and not look at your mobile device again and again, Whatsapp web is the way out! Whatsapp is no longer limited to that of mobile devices, but you can also access it through your PC or laptop via WhatsApp web. You just use a web browser wherein you can type your messages and access every other feature that you usually do from your mobile gadget.

Steps that you need to follow to use WhatsApp on computer/laptop

In order to access your Whatsapp via PC or laptop, you would just require to download and install the desktop software. The software is available at zero cost and thus, downloading it won’t be a hassle for you at all. If you are still not getting the web link, here it is: https://www.whatsapp.com/download/

Step 1: At first, you would need to install the WhatsApp web desktop application that is available for PC or Mac. You would get it easily from whatapp.com/download.

Step 2: Now, click the green download button. The installation for the WhatsApp application on your computer is ready to begin.

Step 3: Now, find that file in your downloads folder. Once you have already found it, double-click on it to install.

Step 4: Follow the steps in the installer if you are online from a Windows computer and in case you are on from a Mac device, you just need to drag the WhatsApp icon to your application folder.

Step 5: Start the WhatsApp desktop application.

Step 6: The application will help you log into WhatsApp. Now, it’s upto you when you would need to choose to log out.

Note: You can install Whatsapp on your PC or laptop only if your operating system is Windows 8 (or newer) or Mac OSX 10.9 (or newer).

How to pair your Android phone with WhatsApp desktop/laptop?

Open whatsapp web on your browser and follow the steps mentioned below to pair your android device with your whatsapp desktop or laptop. The process remains the same if you want to pair your IOS device as well.

Step 1: At first, you would require to open your PC/laptop. Now, visit the WhatsApp official website, whatsapp.com

Step 2: Next, click on WhatsApp Web on the WhatsApp home page

Step 3: Now, use the QR scanner within whatsapp to scan it once you see the screen prompting up.

How to scan the QR code for Whatsapp on Android phone?

Step 1: At first, you will have to open WhatsApp on your android device.

Step 2: Secondly, click on More options (three dots) that is present at the upper right corner of your screen.

Step 3: Now, click on WhatsApp Web from the drop-down menu that appears!

Step 4: Once the camera on the phone is enabled, point the phone at the QR code and get it scanned. Once it’s donr successfully, your PC and your PC/laptop will get paired via your whatsapp account.

How would you pair your iPhone with WhatsApp desktop?

There is no much difference in pairing your android phone with the whatsapp or choosing to pair your iPhone with the whatsapp web on your desktop/laptop. Here is a step by step guide to follow:

Step 1: Firstly, open your computer and then visit the WhatsApp official website, whatsapp.com

Step 2: Click on WhatsApp Web on the WhatsApp home page

Step 3: You will see a prompt coming up on the screen. Use the QR scanner within WhatsApp and scan it.

How to scan the QR code on iOS device?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on iOS device.

Step 2: Go to Settings.

Step 3: Next, click on WhatsApp Web from the drop-down menu that pops up.

Once you have already connected to your device successfully, you would not need to look at your phone anymore. This procedure would keep you logged in till the time you are not logging out at your own will.

How to log out of your PC/laptop from WhatsApp?

If you want to log out, you will have to do the same either through your phone or your PC/laptop.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Tap on Menu/ Settings and you will be able to log out from all devices.

Note: If you are looking forward to log out from either your PC/laptop, you would just require to tap on the three dots icon that is present at the right hand side top of the conversation thread. Once you do it, click on the Log Out button and you will be able to log out from your device at ease without any hassle.