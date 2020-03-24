how-to-trim-your-own-bangs-without-screwing-them-up

Getting bangs is all fun and games until it’s time for a trim. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, hair grows about 1/2 inch per month on average, which may not sound like a lot, but it’s enough for your eyebrow-skimming bangs to start poking your eyes in only a short period of time.

That’s where routine trims come in. Many salons offer the complimentary service, but you still have to go through the motions of fitting the appointment into your week. But if you find yourself getting a bang trim so often that you’ve developed a Cheers-like relationship with the stylists at your local salon, hear this: It is possible to do the job in the comfort of your own bathroom.

To save yourself from a DIY disaster, we reached out to Liana Le, hairstylist at N.Y.C’s Marie Robinson Salon for her top tips on how to trim your own bangs at home.

Choose the Right Tools

Though it’s not necessary to invest in a pair of salon-quality scissors, if you want to to ensure clean lines, make sure that the blades on whatever pair you’re using are sharp, suggests Le. So while the set in your kitchen might do the trick, the children’s scissors you saved from second grade aren’t going to cut it — literally.

Form a Triangle

Before doing any cutting, Le likes to twist the entire bang section into a rope-like coil — since you’re pulling from all sides, it’ll end up looking like a triangle in the center of your forehead. For straight-across bangs, the point of the triangle should sit squarely between your brows. For side-swept bangs, it’ll land closer to the far end of your eyebrow.

Hold Your Scissors Vertically

If you’re after bold, blunt bangs, cut the triangle-shaped section straight across the bottom of the point. But for a more natural, soft look, Le recommends holding your scissors vertically and slipping the blades about an inch into the point before snipping. This removes excess weight— as well as length — from your hair.