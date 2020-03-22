How to style like Dhvani Bhanushali In Glitter Outfits?

Dhvani Bhanushali is right now the synonym of fashion. Her amazing fashion sense is talk of the town. She is the best person to turn up to whenever in doubt with what to wear and how to slay for perfect date night or be a sizzler pataka for a party night.

Glitter is the new fashion trend that we see in the town presently. And who doesn’t love to sparkle? Something like glitz and glamour is what one needs to add to their outfits to grab some eyeballs and be ready for fishing…



Dhvani Bhanushali has given us some perfect inspiration for being the glitter queen of the party. If you want to sparkle like a Cinderella. You don’t need to be blessed with a fairy godmother. Dhvani Bhanushali is enough to be inspired from. She is all grace and glory in her shimmering outfits. Dropping one after another glitter-filled ball of fashion.

Never be afraid to sparkle. Because it is always better to glitter rather than being bitter. That’s the sass Dhvani Bhanushali shows us with her outfits. Some inspiration for all you fans out there.