how-to-stop-biting-your-nails-once-and-for-all

Nail biting is a notoriously hard habit to kick.

Some starting nibbling on their digits as a child, with others develop the habit as an adult in response to stress or anxiety – or sometimes just plain boredom.

Hell, Sigmund Freud put nail biting down to problems in the oral stage of development (of course he did). He claimed oral fixation comes from under-feeding or overfeeding, breastfeeding too long or general mummy problems.

While the reasons why we bite our nails vary, most serious nail biters would like their habit to die hard.

So, in the spirit of 2020 resolutions, we asked some experts for tips on how to stop nail biting once and for all.

Keep them short

It’s simple logic, the less you can sink your teeth into your nails, the less likely you are to bite.

Shelly Elson, founder of Nail Studio, tells Metro.co.uk: ‘Ask your manicurist to keep your nails neat and short.

‘If there’s less nail to bite then it won’t feel as satisfying to keep biting.

‘Also regularly visit a good manicurist who can keep your hands and nails in as good condition as possible.’

Make swaps

You know how parents take something off a toddler by giving them something else – well apply this to nail-biting.

Shelly says: ‘When you’re tempted to bite, why not pick up chewing gum, or make a cup of tea?

‘Distraction is key to keeping your hands busy and away from your mouth’

This distraction technique can work for kicking other habits too, like smoking.

Manicures

Treating yourself to a manicure is a great way to prevent nail biting.

If you’ve paid a professional to make your nails look pretty, you’ll be more aware of them and less likely to nibble.

Award-winning beauty expert Leighton Denny says: ‘Manicures are a great way of stopping biting your nails.

‘Why would anyone want to bite of a fresh mani? So not only will you have gorgeous looking nails but you wont be drawn to bite them and ruin your mani.’

A nail appointment is also a good thing to work towards.

If you book an appointment two weeks in advance, then you’ll probably be motivated to try and grow them in time for it.

Shellac is a great way of letting the nails grow underneath, but avoid gels as they can make nails really thin.

Think about why you bite

Most people can pinpoint a reason why they bite.

It could be stress, nerves, boredom or just a habit they’ve had for years.

Nutrition and fitness expert Tom Jenane says: ‘You first need to understand why you are biting your nails.

‘Are you doing it when nervous or out of your comfort zone? Are you doing it when bored? Do you do it when feeling stressed or angry, or potentially without you noticing when watching TV?

‘It is important to analyse and work out when you are doing this, before taking any action.’

This will make you more self-aware of why you’re turning to your nails.

Many of us chomp without even realising, so identifying scenarios when you’re more likely to bite can help you intervene and stop yourself.

Make your fingers taste bad

Most long-term nail biters will be aware that bad taste gels and serums exist.

They will also know how hideously impractical they can be, because not only does the serum stay on your fingers but it also transfers onto food, drinks and anything else you touch and put in your mouth.

Tom suggests chillies and salt as natural, less aggressive alternatives.

But please do be careful.

The hair band method

Tom adds: ‘One great trick that people have seen results from is keeping a hair band around their wrist and snapping it each time you go to bite your nails or feel tempted.

‘This has also been a trick applied when people are trying to overcome a breakup and snap the hairband every time they think of their ex.’

Sure, it does sound like some creepy behaviour conditioning experimental that was probably conducted in Victorian times, but there is method to this madness.

Simply Psychology says: ‘Negative reinforcement strengthens behaviour because it stops or removes an unpleasant experience.’

So you’ll learn to associate nail biting with an uncomfortable ping on your hand – which will hopefully help you stop.

