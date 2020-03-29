How To Stay Healthy and Fit? Take Tips From Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is a gorgeous actress in Bollywood. She looks damn beautiful and she raises the hotness meter high with her hot and sexy looks. She is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is a fitness freak and has maintained herself with a well-toned figure. She takes care of her health, diet, and fitness. She is very strict about her diet. She also mentioned that she does workout to stay fit.

Jacqueline says that she doesn’t like to do the same kind of workout every day so she chooses yoga, dance, gym, and some exercises. She says that Pilates has given her a stronger body. She suggests that drink a lot of water. One hour of workout is necessary every day says, Jacqueline. And this will help us to stay fit. She says that she follows a healthy diet regularly. She has shared many pictures of her diet on her Instagram feed.

Check out some amazing pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez