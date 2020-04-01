Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan looks suave in his latest Instagram picture and we are all hearts for him. Check out his latest picture. Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, it is currently one of the most popular shows which airs on Indian television.

The handsome actor Parth Samthaan initially rose to fame when he portrayed the role of Manik Malhotra in the popular youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. However, his popularity rose to greater heights when he was roped in to play the male lead, Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which airs on Star Plus.

The actor is a huge social media sensation and is an active fashion enthusiast and also a fitness freak. He is quite active on Instagram and knows exactly how to strike perfect poses for his pictures.

Now, Parth has become one of the latest heartthrobs of the Indian television industry who can make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks.

Parth Samthaan exactly knows how to get the perfect pictures for Instagram and he has managed to rock it in the above pictures. The first picture of him wearing striped pants in a sports court is loved by his fans. The second picture of him casually sitting on a bench and the third picture of him along the poolside are also quite catchy.

Check out his latest Instagram pictures.