how-to-make-your-wood-burning-stove-less-harmful-to-your-health

Air pollution is a complex issue, and when faced with statistics and negative headlines, it can sometimes feel as if it is too big to be addressed. We hear what is going wrong, but it can be difficult to understand what we can do as individuals.

Dr Gary Fuller, of King’s College London, says: “I don’t like the idea of telling people off all the time and if we’re to engage people with issues like air pollution, you can’t just blame people, you have to look at solutions.”

There are many organisations and innovators working on solutions. Here are a couple of ideas to help ease the impact of wood-burning stoves if you would normally use one.

If you do use a wood-burning stove, make sure you use the most efficient and clean wood. Wood with moisture content of 20 per cent or under is the most efficient and there are fewer particles released than when burning wet wood.

A Which? survey from 2017 found that most owners of wood-burning stoves used traditional logs or wood they had collected for free rather than kiln-dried logs.

In recent years — perhaps in part due to rising awareness of air pollution — the briquette, which is made from compressed recycled sawdust, has risen in popularity. While they are not as aesthetically pleasing as natural logs, they deliver 50 per cent more heat for each pound spent and are much cleaner.

Have you been affected by London’s pollution? Get in touch with The Air We Breathe

The Air We Breathe is a year-long editorial project that examines the impact of London’s air on our health and reveals how we can take action to limit it We are looking for readers to share their experiences of breathing in London air. We are particularly interested in hearing from pregnant women, people who commute by bus, and delivery and taxi drivers. If you’d be happy to talk to a journalist about your experience, email us at: theairwebreathe@standard.co.uk

One of the biggest suppliers of briquettes or wood pellets, which are similarly better for the environment, is Dumfries-based Wood Fuel Co-operative.

The co-op, which enables people to gain bulk-buy discounts, started selling briquettes in 2012, and is now the biggest seller of the product.

Meanwhile on canal boats wood-burning stoves are still common, and on a stretch of canal in Islington a pilot scheme is aimed at reducing the number of boats burning solid fuels. In the trial, set up by Islington council and the Canal and River Trust (CRT) and funded by central government, electric bollards have been installed on the canalside.

It is hoped that boaters will transition from the burning of solid fuels to electricity for heating and cooking.

Peter Birch, environmental policy adviser at the CRT, says: “The pilot is helping us to identify the costs involved, and it is not cheap to do this. We’re looking at how many are already geared up to run off shore-based power and how much it would cost to convert a boat so you could run off it.”

However, Mr Birch says that if the pilot was rolled out elsewhere, it would require a significant change for a large number of boat-owners, so any future long-term policy needs to take this into account.