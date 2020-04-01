🔥How to make Clodagh McKenna's easy pea-sy springtime soup🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

This week, I’ve done a fantastic quick fix that can be whipped up in a touch over 10 minutes. All you need is a bag of frozen peas, an onion, a couple of cloves of garlic and some stock, which should all still be easy to find in the shops, even with the corona chaos.

Just to add a little more flavour I added some fresh mint to the soup when I made it, but flat-leaf parsley, chives or fresh coriander will work too, and if you’ve got cream or crème fraîche, add a tablespoon to the soup once it’s been blended for a little added richness.

It’s the type of soup that works with all sorts, in fact, crispy crumbled bacon, shredded ham or a sprinkle of toasted hazelnuts or almonds would be delicious on top.

As always, I'm posting daily cookery videos on my Instagram, with lots of easy-to-make recipes at home; a few days ago I did my fast flapjacks, which you can whip up in five minutes.

Easy pea-sy soup

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serve with: Beaujolais Lantignié 2016 Louis Jadot, £11.99 at Majestic Wines

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil (olive, canola and vegetable all work)

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

800ml hot vegetable or

chicken stock/broth

450g frozen peas

2 tbsps fresh mint, parsley or chives (optional)

Sea salt, freshly ground

black pepper

Method

1. Place a saucepan over a low heat and add the tablespoon of oil.

2. Peel and chop the onion and add it to the saucepan. Next, crush the garlic cloves and stir them in with the onion. Cover and leave it all to cook for two minutes.

3. Next, heat up your stock or broth and pour it into the saucepan. Bring up to the boil and once it’s bubbling, tip in the frozen peas. Season with salt and pepper and give it a good stir.

4.Cook for three minutes. If you have some fresh mint, parsley, coriander or chives, now’s the time to add them into the saucepan.

5. Finally, blend the soup in a food processor and add a splash of cream or crème fraîche if you have it. Stir it all together and there you go, done — easy pea-sy.

