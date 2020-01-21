how-to-listen-to-the-love-island-podcast-and-catch-up-on-what-happened-last-night

Winter Love Island continues to heat up following the arrival of new girl Rebecca Gormley and her subsequent dates with Connor Durman and Callum Jones.

Monday night’s iconic and awkward lap dance challenge set a few pulses racing and saw Rebecca make her grand entrance.

You’d be forgiven for not knowing this however as, given its nightly slot, staying up to date with Love Island requires some serious dedication.

So, where can you catch up if you miss it, and how can you listen to the dedicated Love Island: The Morning After podcast?

How to listen to the Love Island: The Morning After podcast

Whether you’re finding yourself otherwise engaged in the evenings, or just want even more Love Island goss, then The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is your one stop shop, dropping every morning from Monday to Saturday.

You can download it on the iTunes Store, Google Play Store, Acast, Apple Podcasts or wherever else you normally get your podcasts.

The episodes, hosted by Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free, are around 20-30 minutes long and feature ‘the latest juicy gossip from the Villa, Island exclusives, gorgeous guests and [the hosts will] even be joined by dumped Islanders fresh off the jet.’

Where else to catch up on what happened on Love Island last night

As always, if you want to catch up on what happened last night on Love Island, Metro.co.uk’s daily recap is a solid place to start.

If you want to catch up on the latest and greatest memes, then check out the #LoveIsland hashtag on Twitter.

You can also catch up with the show in its entirety on ITV Hub.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

