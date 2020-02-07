how-to-have-35-days-off-this-year-using-just-15-days-annual-leave

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In the UK, we are lucky to have an average of 25 days annual leave each year.

Singaporeans have seven days, Filipino’s have just five and, technically, Americans have zero – as it’s the discretion of the employer – but most US workers have around 10 days of annual leave each year.

With around five full weeks of leave, this means we have plenty of time to play with for holidays. But, by booking some strategic days off in 2020, you could effectively double 15 of your annual leave days to have 35 days off.

Below is a guide for how to make the most of your annual leave days in 2020.

Easter weekend

Days to book off: April 14, 15, 16 and 17.

By Easter, Brits are usually ready for a holiday after the relentless UK winter. The best way to make the most of your annual leave days is to utilise the days off around the Easter weekend. By taking the four days after Easter Monday off, you can treat yourself to a 10-day holiday.

Any bank holiday weekend

Days to book off: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after the bank holiday weekend.

Take your pick of the Early May, Spring or August bank holiday and turn it into a week-long jaunt to some place new. By taking four days off following the bank holiday (or before if you choose the Early May bank holiday), you can turn these four days annual leave into a nine-day vacation.

Best hotel openings of 2020 – in pictures

Christmas 2020

Days to book off: December 21, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31.

To get two weeks (and three weekends) off work next year – or 16 days in total – you’ll need to use seven days of annual leave. Considering Christmas falls on a Friday this year and Boxing Day will be recognised the following Monday, simply take four days off during the week before Christmas and three days off the following week. As New Year’s Day falls on a Friday, it means you won’t be back at work until January 4, 2021.

For more travel inspiration follow @eslifeandstyle on Instagram or check out the Evening Standard’s travel section.