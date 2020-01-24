how-to-get-tickets-for-my-chemical-romance’s-uk-gig-at-milton-keynes,-how-much-they-cost-and-when-they-go-on-sale

My Chemical Romance is making a long-awaited comeback with its first UK show in almost a decade.

The Gerard Way-fronted band last played on British shores nine years ago and will return for one date this year.

The foursome will perform at a huge stadium show at Milton Keynes Stadium MK on Saturday June 20, after playing in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get tickets, when they go on sale and how much they cost.

When will My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

My Chemical Romance tickets will go on sale today, January 24 at 9.30am, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

An Offering…

⠀#MCRMK pic.twitter.com/VSQs73FDkG — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 20, 2020

Tickets will begin at £45, in addition to booking fees, with VIP packages also available to purchase.

Up to four standing and four seated tickets can be purchased at a time.

When did My Chemical Romance break up?

My Chemical Romance broke hearts and disbanded in 2013, but got together to make new music in 2017.

Following a successful reunion gig in December in LA – the band’s first performance since 2012 – My Chem began announcing upcoming tour dates for 2020.

🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RP1ab5eAr7 — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 3, 2020

On January 3, My Chemical Romance teased its UK return with a post on social media captioned only with the UK flag.

At the beginning of this week it also shared a video titled ‘The Offering’ featuring hooded figures with skeletal faces gathering in a forest.

Although the band have not confirmed they are releasing new music, they have hinted at it via a video which has surfaced on their YouTube channel.

The two-minute clip, entitled An Offering, flags their UK show in Milton Keynes but also offers a new instrumental track – which it’s been suggested could be a sign that new MCR tunes are on the way.





