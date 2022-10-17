How to get the first FIFA 23 Ultimate Team swap tokens

FIFA 23 It’s been running for over half a month now and Ultimate Team fans are already doing their best to improve their teams and be as competitive as possible. If you are a regular in the star mode of the EA Sports game, you will know that the first swap challenges have appeared in the Squad Creation Challenges (SBC or SBC) section. In that sense, today we tell you how to get the first FIFA 23 Ultimate Team swap tokensnecessary to complete these challenges and be able to obtain very juicy envelopes in return that could contain that player you were waiting for so long.

Unlike in the past, where swap tokens were earned by completing in-game objectives, through other SBCs, or by buying packs, this time around EA Sports has gone something very different. To get them you will have to watch the FIFA Global Series broadcast on the EA Sports Twitch channel. You will need to have linked your EA and Twitch accounts first, which you can do via this link. Once completed, you will need to watch at least sixty minutes of an event to earn a token for swaps. If you want to get more tokens, you will have to repeat the process with other events, since each event only grants one token.

FIFA Global Series events start next Monday October 17, so it will be from that moment when you can start getting your first chips for swaps. Once you’ve watched sixty minutes of an event, the token should appear in your Ultimate Team during the next 24 hours. Remember that FIFA 23 is already available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and other platforms.