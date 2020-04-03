How to Get Away With Murder- Season 7 Updates and What Happened to Sandrine!!?

How to Get Away With Murder season 7 has not been renewed yet and, and I, personally, am eager for more news on this. It is really surprising that no information is out considering the show has been critically acclaimed and is a huge hit among the fans. It has been rated 8.1/10 on IMDb and has a 93% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show might get renewed at a later date or get a spin-off, but all we can do right now is wait.

The last season left us all with so many questions, first of them being- How Dare They!

I am still really worked up about the ending, so Spoiler Alert because we are going to get into that.

The show revolves around Annalise Keating, a criminal lawyer, and her students Wes, Laurel, Michaela, Connor, and Asher, known as the Keating 5, along with her legal team Bonnie and Frank. The Keating 5 became the Keating 4 after the show killed of Wes Gibbins in season 3. But, hold up, because apparently, you can’t trust the show even if you see a dead body.

Season 6

So the last season ended with Annalise’s funeral! They really killed her off! And not just that, Wes is back!!??

What the actual hell is happening? I mean, at this point, I am not even sure if Annalise is actually even dead.

Season 7

Season 7, if renewed, is likely to pick up after the funeral and will probably tell us Wes’ story. Where was he all this time, and is he going to be the antagonist this season? Laurel’s life will become complicated as well because she has been with Frank for a while now.

I guess we will only find out what happens out only after the show airs.

Cast

As Viola Davis’ character Annalise dies at the end of last season, we don’t know if she is going to come back. She might come to play a few flashback scenes or as a ‘ghost’ to speak to some of the characters close to her. Nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Other than her, all the lead characters will come back to reprise their roles. That’s Jack Falahee will appear as Connor Walsh, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Billy Brown as Nate, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Rome Flynn as Gabriel and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton.

Sandrine, Laurel’s mom, went missing after season 4. It was speculated that she was killed by Laurel due to their fight as she had some part in Wes’ murder.

Laurel’s ‘brother,’ Xavier also admitted to murdering her and had even sent Laurel her scalp. Nothing is confirmed, though, since Wes’ apparent return from the dead.

Who’s to say that Wes didn’t somehow make it out alive from the whole incident and went after Sandrine to either kill or kidnap her.

Considering that the show hasn’t even been confirmed yet, an official release date is very far away. Especially amidst the novel Coronavirus outbreak, it is highly doubtful that any work will begin right now.

Stay tuned, though, because we will be back with more updates.