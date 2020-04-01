how-to-get-away-with-murder-boss-teases-wes-gibbons’-‘perfect’-return

How to Get Away with Murder is gearing up for its final run, which means it’s time to get all the answers you’ve been dying for. Is Annalise (Viola Davis) really dead? Who killed Asher (Matt McGorry)? What in the fresh hell is going on with Wes Gibbons’ (Alfred Enoch) surprise resurrection? All this and more is headed your way in the final six episodes of the series.First up, we have to solve Asher’s murder, and showrunner Pete Nowalk told TV Guide that those answers are coming sooner than you might think. It’s also likely going to be the murder that topples this whole house of cards we’ve been building for six seasons now.

“Asher’s death is the last straw for our characters in terms of [if] they’re getting away with this,” Nowalk said. “Now that we know that Asher was the FBI informant, his death really just makes everything come to a head. The FBI now has to arrest people. As we saw, they’re arresting Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) for it. And this was all part of their strategy now to get the people they really want, and we’ll find out in the first episode who that is.”Here’s When How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 ReturnsJack Falahee already mentioned that a plea deal will be on the table for Connor and Michaela, which pretty much confirms they’re probably not the ones the FBI wants to serve up on a platter. Given that Annalise’s photo was smack in the center of the FBI’s murder board, we’re going to go ahead she’s the one they’re gunning for, but she may not be the only one. Considering the amount of blood everyone has on their hands at this point, anyone is fair game.

That being said, we feel the need to go back and reevaluate every murder on this show now that Wes has reappeared alive and well. Just who else is going to pop out of the woodwork in this final run of episodes? We’ll have to wait a little longer for answers about Wes, but Nowalk does promise they’re coming and they’ll be integral to the planned ending for the series.”We will be answering that question [about Wes] shortly — there’s only six episodes,” Nowalk said. “That has been the plan since the beginning of the season. It’s really why I was so excited about having an ending for the show, and it really involved in that reveal and the instinct to want to go back to the beginning and all the madness that started us on this journey. Having Wes and Alfie [Allen] come back was just like, perfect. Obviously we’ve been asking how did Annalise die? And now we want to know how did Wes factor into that?”Currently, our money is on one of two theories. Either Wes helped Annalise fake her death (he’s obviously an expert in that particular field), or he’s the one who did her in. How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, April 2 at 10/9c on ABC. Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away with MurderPhoto: Mitch Haaseth, ABC