how-to-get-a-free-bacon-roll-at-mcdonald’s-today

If you get down to your local McDonald’s this morning, you’ll have the chance to nab yourself a January treat in the shape of a free bacon roll.

Yup, the chain is giving their bacon butties – which will normally set you back £2.99 – away for nothing today, and getting your hands on an unexpected breakfast for nowt is pretty simple.

So just how do you get yours? Here’s what you need to know…

How do you get a free bacon roll at McDonald’s today?

It couldn’t be simpler to get your mitts on a free bacon roll – all you have to do is download the McDonald’s app on to your phone and order a hot drink.

To get involved, visit your local branch with your phone, then bring up the McDonald’s app and scroll to the ‘deals’ section – where you’ll find the offer for the free bacon butty.

Then just follow the process for choosing your drink and check out – and the butty will be yours when you pick up your order.

The deal is valid for any hot drink on the McCafe menu – with prices starting at 79p for an espresso.

All of which means if you order an espresso you’ll be saving yourself £2.20 on the cost of your breakfast.

You’ll have to be quick though, as the offer is only available during McDonald’s breakfast hours – which typically end around 11am.

Can you order the free bacon roll on delivery?

Sadly no. The offer is available in store only so if you want your freebie you’ll have to get down to your nearest branch, pronto.

Are all McDonald’s taking part in the offer?

Around 1,200 branches across the UK are taking part in the offer – but 28 venues are excluded from the deal, as they aren’t available on the app.

So best to double check your local is offering the free treat before you set out.

The giveaway is part of the chain’s Appy Days deal, which has seen them giving out discounts and freebies throughout the month.

So it’s worth keeping an eye on the app in the coming days for more potential deals.

