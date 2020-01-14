How to get a Big Mac and fries at McDonald’s tomorrow for just £1.99

If you’re halfway through Veganuary or way into your New Year’s resolution for a healthy diet you might want to look away now.

McDonald’s have been absolutely spoiling us in this grim month with daily ‘Appy Days deals to save us a few bob.

The last one, for example, was that anyone who bought a hot drink would be treated to a free bacon roll. Breakfast was sorted.

Now, though, it’s lunch they’re sorting, with a deal that bags you a £1.99 Big Mac and fries.

To get your hands on the offer, you’ll need the My McDonald’s app, which you can download here.

From there, simply log in, and you should see the offer pop up ready to use.

You will need to order via the app, but it’s the exact same as doing so through the touch-screens in store.

The Big Mac and fries deal is available tomorrow – 15 January 2020 – from 11am to 11.59pm.

Can you order the £1.99 Big Mac and fries on delivery?

Sadly no. The offer is available in store only so if you want your freebie you’ll have to get down to your nearest branch, pronto.

Are all McDonald’s taking part in the offer?

Around 1,200 branches across the UK are taking part in the offer – but 28 venues are excluded from the deal, as they aren’t available on the app.

It’s best to double check your local is offering the free treat before you set out.

McDonald’s say they’re ‘offering customers 24 deals over 23 days to brighten up the month of January.’

Elaborating on what kind of things will be on offer, they continued: ‘The daily deals, which include vegan and vegetarian options, are exclusively available through the My McDonald’s App, which also enables customers to beat the queue, enjoy table service, customise orders and remember their favourite orders.’

Stay tuned, as we’ll be updating you with each daily deal as they come to us.

