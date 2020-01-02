how-to-get-10-days-off-at-christmas-by-taking-just-three-days-of-annual-leave

So you’re back at work. It hasn’t even been a whole week and you already want a break.

The Christmas period is always fleeting, with its cheese and chocolate-filled goodness passing us by in a blur.

If only it was longer. Good thing you’re reading this, then because as it happens, 2020 is a magical year that will allow us to take a longer winter break without breaking too much into our annual leave pot.

You could get a whole ten days off during the festive period but only take three days of your precious annual leave.

If you get the standard 25 days off in a year, you’ll still be left with 22 days to play with. Happy days.

So let’s break it down.

Christmas Day falls on Friday this year, followed by Boxing Day on Saturday. That means the following Monday (28 December) will be a bank holiday.

A week after the big day is New Year’s Day, also a Friday, which is a Bank holiday and thus no work.

So, if you take off 29 December to 31 December, your Christmas break officially starts on the 25th and takes you up until 4 January without breaking the bank with your holiday entitlement.

Of course, you can take a few more days off and extend the holiday period even more.

Now that you’ve made the discovery, you might want to get booking.

2020 is set to be a merry year as the Easter holidays fall at a convenient time too.

Easter Sunday falls on 12 April and is sandwiched between two bank holidays, so booking off the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before Easter, as well as the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after Easter will give a grand total of 16 consecutive days off (including weekends).

That’s all with just eight days off leave used up.





Annual leave hacks: To make this super simple, we’ve bolded the days you need to book off to get those big chunks of time off. Over Christmas Friday 25 December – Christmas Day

Saturday 26 December – Boxing Day

Sunday 27 December – weekend

Monday 28 December – Bank Holiday

Tuesday 29 December – book off

Wednesday 30 December – book off

Thursday 31 December – book off

Friday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Saturday 2 January – weekend

Sunday 3 January – weekend Consecutive days off: 10 Holiday used: Three days Over Easter Saturday 4 April – weekend

Sunday 5 April – weekend

Monday 6 April – book off

Tuesday 7 April – book off

Wednesday 8 April – book off

Thursday 9 April – book off

Friday 10 April – Bank Holiday

Saturday 11 April – weekend

Sunday 12 April – Easter Sunday

Monday 13 April – Easter Monday Bank Holiday

Tuesday 14 April – book off

Wednesday 15 April – book off

Thursday 16 April – book off

Friday 17 April – book off

Saturday 18 April – weekend

Sunday 19 April – weekend Consecutive days off: 16 Holiday used: Eight days

The Christmas holiday hack has been doing the rounds on Reddit, where users are excited to share the news.

While many have started booking others are not too bothered as they get time off during the festive period anyway. Lucky buggers.

Meanwhile, some of us don’t even get Christmas Day off. Sigh.

MORE: Now Christmas is over, prepare yourself for the miserable dating trend of snowglobing

MORE: My only New Year’s resolution is to be a better friend

MORE: Mum gives birth to baby girl as midwives count down to new year