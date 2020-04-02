🔥How To Fix A Drug Scandal: The gripping true story behind Netflix's new series🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Netflix’s gripping new docu-series How to Fix a Drug Scandal delves deep into one of the biggest justice scandals in the history of Massachusetts.

In four hour-long episodes, director Erin Lee Carr explores the downfall of Sonja Farak, a chemist who in 2013 was found to have been using the drugs that she was supposed to be testing at the US state’s drug lab in Amherst.

Her actions eventually resulted in thousands of criminal convictions being overturned, costing the state millions in payouts and opening up major questions about the fragility of the justice system.

Here is everything you need to know about the new show…

Netflix’s new limited series has the world gripped

How was Farak caught?

Farak was arrested in January 2013 for stealing drugs from her workplace.

It subsequently emerged that she had had begun using meth, amphetamines, LSD, and other drugs while in the Massachusetts state lab, including from the control substances used for testing, and even the evidence itself.

She under the influence of drugs while at the laboratory for about nine years, admitting in the show to smocking crack several times a day and taking liquid meth to stay alert.

“I was smoking in the lab, I was smoking at home. I actually smoked in the evidence room,” she says. “I was totally controlled by my addiction.”

How long was she jailed for?

Farak was sentenced to 18 months in jail plus five years of probation. She was found to be under the influence when she took the stand during her trial.

Remarkably, it was the second such case to rock Massachusetts in less that a year – coming just months after Boston chemist Annie Dookhan was arrested for stealing drug samples and tampering with results.

What was the fallout of her case?

Farak and Dookhan’s actions sent ripples through Massachusetts justice system.

Judges were pressed into overturning tens of thousands of drug convictions, with prosecutors also forced to dump reams of drug cases.

Farak’s case also exposed instances of serious administrative oversight and, scandalous cover-ups from district attorneys’ offices.

And where is she now?

Farak, who has a history of suffering with depression, was released from prison in 2015.

She has largely managed to avoid the spotlight in the years since.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal is available to stream on Netflix now