🔥How to experience Six Senses' iconic spa rituals in the comfort of your own home🔥

The travel industry has been one of the hardest hit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 forces us all into isolation, airlines have ceased routes and hotels have shuttered.

Yet, while we’re not sure about when we will be able to physically travel again, hotels like luxury group Six Senses are introducing new ways to virtually experience its collection.

Wellness is one of the core values across all Six Senses hotels, which is why its introduced ‘At Home with Six Senses’. This will feature recipes, guided workouts and meditations led by the group’s top wellness experts from around the world.

The content will be available freely across its social media platforms. Yesterday, it hosted a breathing, stretching and simple yoga workshop with Dorelal Singh, the Global Head of Yoga across all Six Senses spas.

On Thursday this week (April 2), VP of Spas and Wellness at Six Senses, Anna Bjurstam will lead a drum journey meditation across its social channels.

A new healthy recipe is also being released each Friday and new wellness sessions are being released weekly. The group also plans to lead sessions on living naturally, bedtime breathing rituals and learning which dosha types impact sleep.

Six Senses has set up a dedicated At Home with Six Senses tab on its site, where experts are contributing advice daily for how to practice wellness at home.

While we’ll be travelling, hopefully more consciously than before, the first chance we get, we hope other hotels follow suit with this exciting initiative.

