When we talk about the television industry, we can’t complete our conversation without mentioning the classy and gorgeous Erica Fernandes!

Shopping for clothes in-between seasons is tricky to master because when all four seasons can legitimately be seen in one day, you’re near guaranteed to get some undesirable mash-up of weather.

Erica is an Indian actress and model, known for her portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her chic fashion style has always been the talk of the day. All the young girls follow her as their style guru. Her every outfit becomes a fashion statement.

The one thing most people observe about you is the way you are dressed. And apart from fashionable clothing, what makes one look stylish is jackets. Jackets are no more a seasonal trend. The versatile jacket comes in a variety of styles and designs. From bomber jackets and denim jackets to biker jackets, there is one for everyone. And even a seemingly drab outfit can be transformed when you team it up with a jacket. And what a coincidence, Erica is a great fan of jackets.

No wonder she was listed 3rd in Times Of India’s Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2018 List. The fashion icon makes us all hit the shopping malls and online stores with her amazing wardrobe collection. Erica makes us stop and stare and take notes on her fashion sense.

Fernandes also aces the fashion game right with her party outfits as well as with her casual looks. Erica has been treating the fans on social media with her stunning outfits. She never fails to impress us with her style. The star also shared that if she wouldn’t have been an actress, she would become a fashion or interior designer.

Check out some of her best looks and take some fashion lessons from her.