How to download Love Island: The Morning After podcast – hosts and what you need to know

The winter edition of Love Island is now in full swing, giving us our dose of dating drama six nights a week. However, for those of you that need your daytime fix of reality show, the Love Island podcast has returned to give you just that.

Love Island: The Morning After, presented by DJ Arielle Free and previous Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, is free and available every morning from Monday to Saturday.

Cetinay and Free invite a celebrity guest on every morning to gossip about the latest Love Island episode, reveal show exclusives and chat to the cast who have been dumped from the villa.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who are the hosts of the Love Island podcast?

Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free host Love Island: The Morning After from Monday until Saturday.

Kem Cetinay won the 2017 series of Love Island alongside Amber Davies, and has since developed a career in presenting. He occasionally appears on This Morning as a showbiz presenter and co-hosts ITV2 game show You vs. Chris & Kem with fellow islander Chris Hughes.

Arielle Free hosts Radio 1’s Weekend Early Breakfast show and presented CITV’s Saturday morning show Scrambled from 2015 until 2019. She also hosts the ‘Worst Dates’ podcast on BBC Sounds alongside presenter Luke Franks.

Both Cetinay and Free have hosted the podcast since its debut in May 2018.

Kem Cetinay is one of the Love Island podcast hosts

How do I download the Love Island podcast?

Love Island: The Morning After is free to download from Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Player FM, and wherever you get your podcasts.

How long is the Love Island podcast?

The podcast episodes range between 20 to 30 minutes in length.

Arielle Free hosts the Love Island podcast

Which guests are on the Love Island podcast?

The podcast features a range of celebrity guests, from comedians and celebrity fans, to previous contestants and newly dumped islanders.

Previous guests have included Joel Dommett, Charlotte Crosby , Clare Amfo and previous islanders such as Dr Alex George, Montana Brown and Olivia Attwood.

The first two episodes of the podcast for this series have featured new host Laura Whitmore and host of The Receipts Podcast, Tolly T as guests.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2