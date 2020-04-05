How to download Aadhaar from the UIDAI website?

In order to enjoy certain government facilities, a candidate needs to have an Aadhar card which acts as a proof for both address and the identity for the citizen. This aadhar card serves to be a 12-digit unique identification number that is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and is one of the greatest ID proofs considered across different places in India. The Supreme Court or SC has declared the Aadhar card as a formal document that is constitutionally valid at the same time.

According to the verdict from the SC, it was mentioned that the Aadhar is a mandatory document that is linked with the PAN number as well. Therefore, it is an essential document that you are supposed to possess at the time of filing your ITR or Income Tax Return. You also need to have an Aadhar card when you are applying for either a new PAN card or in case you are opting to avail certain government services such as subsidies. You won’t be eligible for the subsidies from either the state government or the central government until and unless you have your aadhar ready with yourself.

Well, if you have not got your Aadhar card yet, you should be applying for it at the earliest. In case if you have already applied for an Aadhar card and you have failed to receive the proof yet, it is essential to ensure that you download the PDF file from the UIDAI’s website. Yeah, you can visit the official website of UIDAI and fetch your ID right from there. You will own a soft copy of the document immediately, and most importantly, you will have the Aadhar number that embeds all your credentials. Now, if you want a hard copy of the same, you would just need to get a print out done.

What is Aadhaar number?

The Aadhar number is a 12-digit unique identification number.

It is one of the evidences resembling that you are a citizen of India. As an individual, we obtain an Aadhar card by submitting our address proof, identity proof, date of birth, and also after we have successfully completed all the biometrics. Owning an Aadhar card does not come with any of the age limitations, and therefore, you tend to own it even when you are young enough.

Step by step guide to download aadhar online from the UIDAI’s website

Now that you have already applied for an Aadhar and you would just require to avail it from the UIDAI’s website, here are the steps that you would need to follow:

1. At first, you would require to visit the UIDAI website: www.uidai.gov.in

2. Next, click on the download Aadhaar option that is featured right under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.

3. Now, you would need to enter either your 28 digit enrolment ID. This enrollment ID will be mentioned on the acknowledgment slip or your 12-digit Aadhaar number, or you may also find it on your 16 digit Virtual ID and then submit the captcha code. You can also apply for the other option available right there in case you want masked Aadhaar copy. The only difference of the masked Aadhar card is that the first eight digits of your Aadhaar card will be hidden. There’s no other prominent change apart from that, and all your details and credentials will be of equal significance.

5. Next, you will have to click on ‘Send OTP’ if you have not yet generated ‘TOTP by using your m-Aadhaar app’. You will receive a six-digit OTP that is sent to your mobile number. Remember that the OTP will be valid for the next 10 minutes.

6. Therefore, you would require to enter the OTP in the designated field. You would probably be asked to participate in a survey. Click on ‘Verify and Download’ button that you would be seeing there on the screen. As soon as you click on it, a PDF file will be downloaded on your PC or laptop, or any other device that you were using.

7. Remember that the file you have fetched is password protected. The password for that following file is the first four letters of your name. Enter those letters as mentioned on your Aadhaar card. Make sure that you are entering those letters in the upper case. The next inputs will be your year of birth in the YYYY format.

An Aadhaar card downloaded from UIDAI website valid: Yes or No?

According to a UIDAI circular dated April 28, 2017, the Aadhaar card downloaded from UIDAI website, is declared to be treated as an evidence that has got an equal weightage as that of a printed hard copy of an Aadhat letter. The e-Aadhaar is valid as a proof of your identity and that’s deliberately very important. Thus, an e-Aadhaar should be treated on par with a printed Aadhaar copy. It is nothing other than just an electronic copy of the original letter.

How to enter the password of downloaded Aadhaar card?

Although I have mentioned it once above, let me site it one more time. The downloaded file remains locked until and unless you put in the right password which is nothing other than combination of the first four letters of your name entered in the upper case along with the year of your date of birth. Well, let me explain this to you through an example. Suppose, your name is AKASH, and your year of birth is 1990, you will have to fill up the credential likewise: AKAS1980.

What do I need to download the Aadhar card?

You need to have any of the following: either Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID or virtual ID known to you and that’s just enough.

Is mobile number mandatory to download Aadhaar?

Yes, you ought to have the mobile number active along with yourself. This is because that contact number remains registered in the UIDAI records to download the Aadhar. You will receive a One Time Password or OTP on that respective contact number which you would need to enter in the designated field in the web portal.