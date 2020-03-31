how-to-determine-your-business-financing-needs-and-pick-the-best-option

Most businesses could do better with extra money. But figuring how and when it’s a good idea to seek financing is another matter. Understanding your financial needs is the first step toward narrowing down your financing options — or whether you need financing at all. We guide you through the preliminary steps to steer your business to the right path.To decide whether your business needs outside financing, ask: Is my business doing well? Although it sounds counter-intuitive, It’s generally a bad idea to look into financing — especially loans — if your business is struggling. Not only will you not qualify for many financing options, but you also risk getting caught up in a cycle of debt if you can’t repay the loan.Are some seasons more profitable than others? Among the few times financing could be a good option for a struggling business is when it suffers seasonal losses. Access to extra funds can keep you afloat in the off-season until sales pick up and you’re able repay it more easily.Do I need to build my credit? Consider taking out a small loan you’re certain you can repay. By building up your business’s credit score, you’ll get better rates on future loans.Am I ready to expand? Business financing can be that extra push to making your business more profitable in the long run. But make sure you’re ready for that kind of growth.Can I afford to buy all the equipment I need to run my business? If a lack of equipment is holding you back, it might be worth it to look into business equipment financing.The financial state of your business will largely determine your financing options. To avoid losing yet more money, struggling businesses should generally avoid financing options until they’re back on their feet. If your business is growing and you want to put more fuel in the fire to grow even faster, a business loan is a good option.In addition, how seasonal your business is and the industry it’s in will impact which financing option you choose. For example, seasonal businesses might want to look into opening a line of credit for access to cash that covers day-to-day expenses when profits aren’t enough. And businesses in the agricultural and manufacturing sector could benefit from equipment loans to directly affect their profits.Michael gets a line of credit for his pizza shopImagine this scenario: Michael opened a pizzeria next to a high school. He made more money than he could’ve ever imagined — that is, until summer arrived.All set to go to the bank for a loan to cover overhead costs for the summer, Michael wanted to make sure it was the right choice for his business. After researching small business financing, he learned that a line of credit could be better for his pizzeria. With a business line of credit, he’d only take out what he needs, when he needs it — allowing him to better manage his debt.Only needing $5,000 at the time, he took out a $10,000 line of credit with a small business loans provider to be safe. The line of credit came with an 8% interest rate, and Michael paid what he borrowed within the first few months of the school year as business picked up again.Bottom line: Understanding your business’s needs is the first step to making a smart financing decision. You won’t be ready to compare your options if you aren’t able to narrow down the type of financing you’re looking for and why you need it.Read more about specific business financing optionsWhat loans are available for struggling businesses?In general, take caution before taking on debt if your business isn’t doing well. If you decide that you need outside funding, you might want to consider a crowdfunding campaign to raise money from your social network and fans. Or look for an investor, if you’re certain you can convince them you’re able to turn things around.Can I get a small business loan with poor personal credit?You might be able to get a small business loan with poor personal credit, because business loan rates don’t always rely on your personal credit score as much as personal loans do.But it’s still a factor. To get lower rates, consider applying for your business loan with a cosigner with higher credit or look for a secured loan.Can I start a new business with a loan?It can be hard to find a loan for startups. And for good reason: Most businesses fail within their first few years, which could leave you with a lot of debt and the loss of any collateral. Most lenders are wary of businesses that haven’t yet proved their might for at least six months.What do I need to know before I apply?Four numbers that are important to know before you apply are your current ratio, debt to service ratio, operating income and credit score. That’s in addition to things like your financial projections and overall business plan.

Was this content helpful to you?