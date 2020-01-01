how-to-build-a-buy-to-let-portfolio:-where-to-start-with-holiday-lets-that-come-with-tax-perks

Do you want to build a buy-to-let portfolio? In this three-part series, we’re looking at how to start your own across three different property types: standard lets, HMOs and holiday lets.

One of the most lucrative types of property to invest in is holiday lets. The market is benefiting from two major advantages: the government’s buy-to-let crackdown and Brexit.

First, while the rest of the private rental sector has been plagued by the cuts to tax relief on buy-to-let mortgages, furnished holiday lettings are exempt and they enjoy the old perks.

However, many investors have clocked this and are moving their money over so the market is getting more competitive.

And thanks to Brexit, more Britons are holidaying at home, due to uncertainty and the low rate of sterling.

Sure, the flipside is we will see fewer Europeans, but in Cornwall they make up only 5 per cent of the holiday-maker market, says George Edward-Collins of Cornish Traditional Cottages. The other 95 per cent are British.

So, now could be prime time to start investing. Here’s our guide to buying in the parts of the country with the highest holiday let yields.