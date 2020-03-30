How to budget for a holiday – A couple of travel makers

We, like you, aren’t travelling at the moment. In fact, the furthest I (Stef) has been in the past fortnight has been to the shops and back.True, we may have to hunker down for a bit, but that shouldn’t stop you from dreaming of your next holiday. Or saving up for one.To get the ball rolling, here are our tips on how to budget for that next trip.Who are a couple of travel makers?We’re Stef and D, a pair of married jet setters. We’ve visited over 50 countries in total, and are determined to see even more. And all while working full-time and paying off a mortgage. We count our dollars at home and away and are here to share our tips on how you can travel on a budget.New blog posts every fortnight on Mondays | Follow us: @acoupleoftravelmakers1. Calculate the true cost of your tripIt’s one of the least thrilling parts of your holiday but it’s nonetheless an important one. Once you’ve decided on where to go and how long your holiday will be, it’s time to start calculating how much you’ll need for it.A site I highly recommend is Budget Your Trip as it outlines the different costs of travel expenses including accommodation, food, entertainment, transport, tips and drinks.All of these numbers are based on other travelers’ experiences which makes it a much more realistic number than looking up the general cost of a meal in said destination.Budget Your Trip also breaks down how much you can expect to spend over a period of time for two people.2. Now add a 10% buffer for incidentals and splurgesSome holidays we come back with money to spare. Others make us cringe at our bank accounts. That’s just how it is.To help ease any strain on your bank account, after calculating the estimated cost of your trip, add an extra 10% onto it. Then make THAT the amount you need to save up for or allocate to your holiday.If you come back with that bonus 10% you are winning. If you don’t then hopefully that 10% buffer is enough to take care of any unexpected splurges. It happens to all of us.And if it doesn’t use your overspend amount as an idea of how much to buffer on your next holiday.3. Consider if you can fund the trip – or if you may need to make sacrificesNow that you have a number to work with, see if it’s realistic. Do you have that much saved toward your holiday? Or, will you have that amount by the time your holiday rolls around?Ask these questions together because what you may think is realistic, they may not.If after your chat, you come to the conclusion that you won’t have enough funds to meet your holiday costs, it might be time to make a few sacrifices.At home, be more conservative with your grocery shopping, rethink that new outfit or spare your time for a side hustle. Here are 50 savings tips ideas to start you off.If sacrifices at home aren’t possible, sacrifices on holiday might be the answer. Instead of a 5-star hotel bump yourself down to a 3-star stay. Or establish which tourist attractions you must go to and which you will skip to keep costs down.Again, consider these sacrifices together as what you may be willing to forgo they may be passionate about.4. Prepay as much as possibleFlights, hotels, tourist attraction passes, tours and SIM cards can all be paid for in advance.Instead of purchasing these when you arrive, purchase them in advance if you’re confident you can commit to them. Doing this allows you to truly start to see their effect on your budget.If you’re unsure whether you can commit to that hotel or that day-tour, then look for options that offer free cancellation. Hotels often allow you to cancel for free with a few days’ notice. However, attraction passes, day tours and SIM cards often don’t.5. Spreadsheet awayOnce you’ve started making some headway with your trip plans, a great way to keep track of your money is via a spreadsheet.This doesn’t need to be much more than an itemised list of expenses, actual costs and whether they’ve been paid yet. This is also a top way to gauge how much actual money you’ll need to bring with you.Major items to include are: FlightsHotelsAttractionsToursCar hire and petrolTransport passesSports and equipment hireVisasTravel insurance6. Don’t forget to add the travel insuranceLastly, don’t discount travel insurance. Yes, it’s one of those expenses that you might not need to use. However, if you do wind up in an unexpected predicament – whether it’s a flight delay or theft – it could save you from forking out a pretty penny. And blowing that beautifully laid out budget of yours.You can compare travel insurance policies here.How do you save for your holiday? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget to check out our next blog post on 13 April.