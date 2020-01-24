how-tinder-saved-a-woman’s-life-while-stranded-in-wilderness

January 24, 2020 | 1: 17pm

Who says there’s no decent guys online?

A road-tripping German woman was rescued from the treacherous Norwegian wilderness when she set up a Tinder account — and enlisted help from one of her matches, according to a report Friday.

Lonia Haeger, a pro kite surfer and self-styled “adventurer,” was traveling through the remote Nordkapp region in a camper van with two friends when they became stranded on the side of a mountain by deluge of freezing rain, according to Central European News.

“The moment you realize you are helpless against Mother Nature,” she wrote of the incident on Instagram — admitting she was terrified of sliding down the mountain or being struck by another car.

She soon learned emergency responders were too far away to help them quickly, so she set up the location-based dating app to hunt for a nearby, potentially helpful bachelor.

“While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, [a friend] had the weird but actually genius idea to create a tinder account,” Haeger wrote on Instagram.

Not long after setting up the profile, she matched with bearded local guy Stian Lauluten — who quickly showed up with a bulldozer and helped her cut a safe path through the ice.

“Literally five minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten,” Haeger wrote on social media. “Another five minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice. We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes!”

Haeger and her pals continued safely on their way to the city of Lofoten, she said.

It wasn’t clear whether Stian scored a date.