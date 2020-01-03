how-the-world-reacted-to-us-airstrike-that-killed-iran-general-qassem-soleimani

Reaction in Congress to the US missile strike that killed a top Iranian military commander early Friday broke down mostly along party lines, with Republicans applauding President Trump’s move and Democrats warning about escalating violence.

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, a faithful Trump ally, called the strike a “blow to [the] Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands.”

Graham said Friday morning on Fox News that he was “briefed about the potential operation when I was down in Florida” at Trump’s resort, Mar-a-Lago, and appreciated “being brought into the orbit” about the plan to kill Iranian Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy posted a photo of himself and Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Instagram late Thursday night and praised the operation.

“In a display of resolve and strength, we struck the leader of those attacking our sovereign US territories,” he said.

The president was right to respond to violence by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, including a rocket attack that killed an American contractor and the storming of the US Embassy in Baghdad, the California Republican added.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that the attack would spark more violence in the volatile region.

The airstrike, she said in a statement, “risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

The California Democrat also complained that the White House had not consulted Congress, and demanded an immediate briefing.

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia (left) speaks with Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah political bureau. AP

“The Administration has conducted tonight’s strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing without an Authorization for Use of Military Force against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress,” she continued.

“The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s staff said he wasn’t told about the plans either.

But not all Democrats opposed the killing.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York said in a statement that Soleimani “had the blood of Americans on his hands and I won’t grieve his death.

But Engel also warned about retaliation.

“Many will consider him a martyr and I’m deeply concerned about the repercussions of tonight’s strike,” he said.

Meanwhile, global powers warned Friday that the world was a more dangerous place after the killing and urged restraint on all sides.

Britain and Germany also suggested that Iran shared some blame for provoking the targeted killing that dramatically ratcheted up tensions in the Mideast.

China, Russia and France, all permanent members of the UN Security Council, took a dim view of the airstrike near Baghdad’s airport early Friday that killed Soleimani and several of his associates.

“We are waking up in a more dangerous world. Military escalation is always dangerous,” France’s deputy minister for foreign affairs, Amelie de Montchalin, told RTL radio. “When such actions, such operations, take place, we see that escalation is underway.”

Russia likewise characterized the deadly U.S. strike as “fraught with serious consequences.”

A Foreign Ministry statement warned that “such actions don’t help resolve complicated problems in the Middle East, but instead lead to a new round of escalating tensions.”

Iranian demonstrators react during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani. VIA REUTERS

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that in ordering the killing, U.S. President Donald Trump had one eye on his re-election campaign.

“The US military were acting on orders of US politicians. Everyone should remember and understand that US politicians have their interests, considering that this year is an election year,” Zakharova said in a TV interview.

China described itself as “highly concerned.”

“Peace in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be preserved,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

“We urge all parties concerned, especially the United States, to maintain calm and restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions.”

But while echoing the concerns of other Security Council members about spiraling tensions, Britain and Germany broke ranks, voicing qualified understanding for the US.

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer described the strike as “a reaction to a whole series of military provocations for which Iran bears responsibility,” pointing to attacks on tankers and a Saudi oil facility, among other events.

“We are at a dangerous escalation point and what matters now is contributing with prudence and restraint to de-escalation,” she said.

The British foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said “we have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani.”

“Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate,” he said. “Further conflict is in none of our interests.”

There were also warnings that the killing could set back efforts to stamp out remnants of the ISIS.

Iranian guards hold a picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest. VIA REUTERS

A top European Union official, Charles Michel, said “the risk is a generalized flare up of violence in the whole region and the rise of obscure forces of terrorism that thrive at times of religious and nationalist tensions.”

Italy also warned that increased tensions “risk being fertile terrain for terrorism and violent extremism.”

But right-wing Italian opposition leader Matteo Salvini praised Trump for eliminating “one of the most dangerous and pitiless men in the world, an Islamic terrorist, an enemy of the West, of Israel, of rights and of freedoms.”

Trump also won the support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively.”