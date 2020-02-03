how-the-premier-league-table-looked-when-tottenham-appointed-jose-mourinho

Tottenham are right back in the race for the top four.

When Jose Mourinho took the reins, Spurs were 14th in the table and 11 points back in the race for a Champions League spot.

Mourinho has inspired something resembling a turnaround. They have been far from perfect, dropping points against Southampton and Norwich around New Year, but it is hard to argue against the impact the Portuguese has made.

After victory over Manchester City on Sunday, Tottenham now sit fifth in the table and just four points behind fourth-place Chelsea. The victory was hard-fought, and against the general balance of play, but the points were secured when Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min Son struck in the second-half against 10-man City.

It was just their second clean sheet in the Premier League since Mourinho took charge, and Chelsea will now be looking nervously in the rear-view mirror as Spurs creep up on fourth spot.

Here is how the Premier League table looked when The Special One was appointed…

November 20, 2019

Table correct on November 20, 2019.

Here is how the Premier League table looks now…

February 3, 2020

Table correct on February 3, 2020.