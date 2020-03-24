how-the-finder-app-keeps-your-data-secure

Why it’s safe to connect your bank accounts.At Finder, we have developed the Finder app with the aim of being the safest and most secure financial management comparison application in the market. Your security is our top priority.Connecting your bank accountsThe Finder app works by linking your accounts and finding ways for you to save based on your actual spending. To do this the Finder app has partnered with Envestnet Yodlee, a global leader in banking technology, to connect your bank accounts to the app via a secure application programming interface (API).Envestnet Yodlee is a NASDAQ-listed company, a global leader in secure hosting and financial data encryption, servicing tens of millions of consumers. Envestnet Yodlee adheres to leading financial industry practices for security, privacy, risk and compliance management.Your login credentials are sent to Envestnet Yodlee using the encryption algorithm AES256-CBC, which connects to your bank accounts. We do not store or record your login details.Access is restricted and audited to ensure your privacy. We will never sell your information or use it in a way that you don’t give us permission to. We built the Finder app to empower you to live better. The security of your data is the core of this promise.Securing your login on the appThe app has secure authentication using a certified identity platform. It’s password-protected with an optional fingerprint login and will automatically log you out when you close it. Your login details are not stored and they’re encrypted during the connection process.If your password is stolen and someone gets access to your Finder app they will not be able to see your bank login information or access your connected accounts. We will notify you if we suspect your account has been breached or we detect unusual activity.Leaving your money untouchedWe think the Finder app is pretty awesome, but there are a few things it doesn’t yet do. The Finder app cannot make payments, transfer money from your accounts or automatically switch you to a new product. We analyse your financial information so we can tell you where you can save, but we never touch your money or make product changes on your behalf.Other security measures we useWe’ve invested in the latest technology and bank-level security including: Following development security best practices as well as international standards to secure sensitive informationUsing the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol with 2048-bit keys for enforced end-to-end encryptionMapping and strengthening the data-in-transit and data-at-restConducting periodic penetration testingsMonitoring variety of logs to early detect suspicious activityCollaborating with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) to strengthen the protection of data privacyIntegrating with a certified identity platform to secure authenticationWe have taken every precaution to safeguard the privacy of your financial data. We are very proud of the Finder mobile application and we want you to know that you can feel safe using our app.