how-the-beautiful-game-can-help-heal-the-scars-of-war

Imagine you are a 10-year-old child, trapped in a city under bombardment. Friends have been killed or wounded, your school has been destroyed and food is scarce. After two years of this terror, your parents flee with you to a new country and an uncertain future.

Welcome to the world of Ahmed, whose family abandoned their home in the besieged Syrian town of Daraa and joined 80,000 compatriots in Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. All is not lost, however. Ahmed is one of hundreds of traumatised children who have benefited from one of the most innovative and remarkable initiatives in sport.

The Arsenal Foundation, set up eight years ago by the Premier League football club, has joined forces with Save the Children in a unique programme called Coaching for Life to help children like Ahmed rebuild their lives.

Five all-weather pitches have been installed in the camp, funded by Arsenal with donations from players. The foundation has taught 14 coaches to focus the minds of the children who play there on sharing experiences and managing emotions alongside a rigorous training schedule.