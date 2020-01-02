How Telegraph readers raised £25 million for charity

Newspapers are all about telling stories, but some have more impact than at others. The Telegraph’s annual Christmas Charity Appeal has been running in its present format since 1986, with the paper’s journalists telling you, the readers, about the most life-changing individual stories they have come across, and how they have been brought about by particular charities.

In response, you have now pledged, according to available records, more than £25 million to those causes – a mammoth total that has been reached solely by individual donations ranging from £5 to thousands. Since 1996, there has been an extra element to the Christmas appeal, with the introduction of what was called at its inception on December 8 that year, the “Phone-in Day”.

Dial in, readers were encouraged, and the best-known faces from the Telegraph’s pages will be picking up to receive pledges. Answering the phones that first year were signature names, old and new: alongside WF “Bill” Deedes, who after 12 years as Telegraph editor was still a hugely popular columnist, was one of the paper’s newest recruits, Boris Johnson.

“There was a three-line whip to be there,” recalls Thane Prince, then in the middle of a 12-year stint as the Telegraph’s “Weekend Cook”, later founder of the Aldeburgh Cookery School and judge on BBC TV’s Big Allotment Challenge. “We all assembled in the newsroom that Sunday morning. I don’t remember any other paper having tried anything like a telethon back then. When you picked up the phone, many of those on the other end of the line couldn’t quite believe we were real people. To make sure I was, they would ask my advice on how to cook their turkey.”

For Mick Brown, his writing then as now a regular feature throughout the paper and magazine, it was a humbling experience. “There were readers on the line pledging £10 from their heating budget. In the process you had the sort of very personal exchange with them that I still can’t imagine happening in any other situation, even in this age of social media.”