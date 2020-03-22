how-taylor-swift-is-responding-to-the-kanye-west-phone-call-leak

After the full phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift discussing the rapper’s “Famous” lyrics leaked onto the internet over the weekend, Swifties felt like they finally got the vindication they deserve — albeit four years late. Viewing the unedited video as proof that the singer was telling the truth the entire time about never approving the controversial line (“I made that bitch famous”), Swift’s fanbase exploded on social media with strong reactions in attempt to clear her name. And, it appears as if Taylor’s grateful for their support.

While Swift hasn’t completely broken her silence on the situation, she did subtly respond to the controversy through her Tumblr likes. Just one scroll, and her page reveals that she’s celebrating the victory virtually with fans. The songstress favorited a “Taylor told the truth moodboard,” as well as several posts about the effects of karma.

Meanwhile, she liked another meme that read, “How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it.”

Swifties also flooded Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account with the hashtag #TaylorSwiftToldTheTruth and accused the reality star of doctoring the original Snapchats she posted from Taylor and Kanye’s call back in 2016. “So because you faked that audio snippet on Snapchat, what else have y’all faked as well?” wrote one commenter, while another quipped: “Editing calls? Oh please you really need to GROW UP.”

Kim, for her part, liked a tweet that came to her and Kanye’s defense, reading: “The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now.”

Unfortunately, it looks like this feud isn’t going away anytime soon.